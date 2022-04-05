Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid are two of the most important clubs in the world, but only a few have been lucky enough to wear both shirts. Today in 90min we wanted to collect the names of the four footballers who shared this fortune:
Rodrigo Hernandez
The Spanish midfielder arrived at Atlético de Madrid from Villarreal to lead the midfield. After a great year with the mattresses, the Manchester team threw the net and took him to complete the midfield of Guardiola’s team. Today he is one of the most important footballers for the Spanish coach.
Sergio Aguero
Surely we are talking about one of the most important footballers in the history of both clubs. Kun Agüero has won the hearts of the fans of the teams where he has played. In Manchester he became possibly the best footballer in its history. It is not even necessary to name that goal in 93.
Martin Demichelis
It is curious because Martín Demichelis belonged to Atlético de Madrid for a stretch of a summer but never made his debut. He was finally transferred to Malaga, but in legal terms he has become part of the Atleti and Manchester City squad.
Martin Petrov
His incredible speed and power with his left leg earned him a career with some of the best teams in the world. Martine Petrov is considered one of the most important Bulgarian players in history. His stage at Manchester City was better than that of Atleti, but even so, he was not able to establish himself in either of the two teams.
