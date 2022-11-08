This Tuesday, November 8, Deportivo Cruz Azul returns to activities and will report to La Noria, after their vacation after the end of the Apertura 2022 tournament, so they will start working for the Clausura 2023 that starts on January 5.
The sky-blue squad will be placed under the orders of the coaching staff headed by Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrezwho will continue on the cement bench and in this way they will be aware of the new sports project and will meet two of the first reinforcements to join the ranks, Ramiro Carrera Y Augusto Lotti.
However, not all the footballers will report this Tuesday at the beginning of the Machine’s preseason, since three of them are already with their respective teams about to start the 2022 Qatar World Cup: Uriel Antuna Y Carlos Rodriguez with the Mexican team and Michael Estrada with Ecuador, so they will report once they finish their participation and have their respective vacations, since they have practically not stopped since the end of the last contest.
By the way, despite the fact that some footballers end their bond with the sky-blue team in December, and in many cases they will no longer be revalidated, as well as the loans and other players who would no longer be included in the plans, it is expected that all the elements, since until now they still officially belong to the campus.
In this situation they are Angel Romerowho everything points to will be one of the casualties for Clausura 2023; louis abramwhom they will seek to extend their loan with Granada without exercising a purchase option; Alexander Mayorgawho ends his loan from Chivas and would be another of the exits and Ivan Moraleswho despite having a contract until 2025 is shaping up to leave due to the poor performance he has shown.
