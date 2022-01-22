On February 2 and 3, the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey will be played in a single match. A tie that is raising a lot of controversy since from January 24 to February 2 there is a stoppage of selections in all federations except UEFA and therefore the quarterfinal teams will not be able to count on those internationals that are summoned.
Betis is one of the clubs most affected by this calendar. The Verdiblanco team will visit the Anoeta stadium and will do so without five internationals. Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez have been called up with Mexico; Germán Pezzella and Guido Rodríguez with Argentina, and Claudio Bravo with Chile.
Cádiz faces Valencia for a place in the semifinals and will do so with two casualties. Full-back Santiago Arzamendía has been called up with Paraguay and midfielder Tomás Alarcón with the Chilean national team. Also, let’s remember that Akapo is playing the African Cup with Guinea and if he reaches the semi-finals he won’t be available for the Cup either.
At Rayo Vallecano they will be left without one of their forwards: Radamel Falcao. El Tigre is called up with Colombia to face Peru and Argentina in this break.
Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to count on the Brazilians Casemiro, Militão, Rodrygo and Vinicius, all of whom have been called up by Tite, nor will Fede Valverde who has been called up by Uruguay. Madrid hopes that Brazil can release the players since the canarinha is already qualified for the World Cup and nothing is at stake in the next games except to maintain first place. Currently he is six points ahead of Argentina.
Valencia will have two casualties for their duel against Cádiz. Defender Omar Alderete has been called by Guillermo Barros Schelotto to play for Paraguay against Uruguay and Brazil. And Yunus Musah has been called up by Gregg Berhalter to play for the United States.
For their part, Athletic Club, Mallorca and Real Sociedad have not been affected and will not lose any player due to this national team break.
