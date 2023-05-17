Manchester United is one of the most important teams in England, and in the world, but in recent years it has not had the best performances after the departure of the most important coach in its history, Sir Alex Ferguson. With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, everything seems to indicate that things have settled and that the team wants to fight for the league title again in the short term.
Now, facing the 2023/24 season, the Dutch coach is planning a very important renewal within the Red squad and a lot depends on what will happen in this Premier League campaign closing where the Red Devils must secure a place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League as they must finish in the top four of the standings.
With the aim of putting together a very competitive squad but also giving minutes to the best in the lower categories, ten Hag has decided to let go of a significant amount of players who will also allow the Manchester red box to have income to go in search of new ones. players.
Who will leave Manchester United in the next transfer market?
according to account Mirror Football, Erik ten Hag and the managers will almost certainly let out Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial. All of these have had their chances in the Red Devils but have not been able to show all their qualities, especially Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial, who are highly resisted by the fans due to their very poor performance every time they put on the red shirt.
In addition, within this cleanup, some players will leave the institution as free agents, thus releasing a significant salary mass, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe being the main ones in this category.
Manchester United wants to dominate English football again in the coming years and with the help of Erik ten Hag they have a plan to achieve it.
