The recent confirmation of Lucas Bergvall's signing for Tottenham, after appearing close to FC Barcelona, has revived the memory of other lost opportunities. These players, at the time, had everything ready to join Barcelona, but unexpected circumstances led them to choose other destinations.
Rumors arose about a possible transfer to Barcelona during his time at Real Madrid, but Isco opted to remain in the white city, defending the merengue colors. He also played for Barça when he was a member of Málaga.
The young Swedish talent seemed to have a certain destination at Barcelona, but a twist led him to choose the Tottenham project, leaving the Catalan fans baffled.
The Spanish jewel was a name linked to Barcelona, but Asensio's choice took him to Real Madrid, where he has left a significant mark on his career.
Although his agreement with Barcelona was practically sealed, Real Madrid burst onto the scene doubling the offer, tipping the balance in favor of the white team.
In a lesser-known chapter, Mertens had a practically closed agreement with Barcelona during his time at Napoli, but unexpected events redirected his destiny.
Despite his declared desire to play for Barcelona, Real Madrid intensified their efforts and won the bid for the young Brazilian, marking a milestone in their historic rivalry.
Although there was speculation about his arrival at Barcelona, Carrasco chose to continue at Atlético de Madrid, where he helped consolidate the team as a contender in the elite of European football. Years later he moved to China, and then to Arabia.
