In the last hours it has transcended in different media and journalists who Oscar Jimenez will cease to be the starting goalkeeper at Club América and from matchday 11Luis Angel Malagon He will receive his first opportunity under the three cream-blue suits.
However, there is something curious in this case and it is that it is said that it was some of the same teammates who asked for a change in the goal, according to the collaborator of SDP sports, Juan Carlos Zunigasome players “influenced a lot” around the change of goalkeeper.
It should be remembered that after the departure of Guillermo Ochoa from Coapa, Jimenez assumed ownership for this Clausura 2023, but after some errors a change in the goal has been requested, so this change would not only be a technical decision of Fernando Ortizbut also due to the influence of various players on the team.
“They tell me that some players from the Eagles had a lot of influence on the decision to change the goalkeeper,” he wrote. Juan Carlos Zuniga.
it transpired that diego valdes He is one of those footballers who lead the “opposition” around Oscar Jimenez.
After confirmation of Fernando Ortiz at a press conference, it will be Luis Angel Malagon the goalkeeper who saves for Club América in the match against Tigres, which will take place next Saturday, March 11, at the Estadio Universitario.
Before the departure of Guillermo Ochoa to Europe, the Club América board chose to give confidence to Oscar Jimenez; however, the package seems to have been too big for him.
