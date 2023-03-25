The Colombian National Team played its official match number 593 this Friday, between games for points and friendly matches. The team led by Néstor Lorenzo drew 2-2 against South Korea in Ulsan.

The team had a first half to forget, in which the Koreans went to rest with two goals difference. Son Heung-Min scored both goals; the first, after a rude mistake by the Colombian defense, in the 10th minute.

Son himself scored again at minute 45+2, from a free kick, after trying twice that way: one had hit the post and the other was saved by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

Colombia reacted very quickly at the start of the second stage and leveled the score with goals from James Rodríguez and Jorge Andrés Carrascal.

Son Heung-Min equaled a historical mark

Son Heung-Min, Dávinson Sánchez’s teammate at Tottenham, has become a recent executioner of the National Team. He played in the last three friendlies between Korea and Colombia and scored goals in all of them.

On November 10, 2017, Son had already scored a double in Korea’s 2-1 victory in Suwon, as both teams prepared for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He also scored a goal on March 26, 2019, in Seoul, in a match that the Koreans won 2-1, on the debut tour of the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz at the helm of the National Team.

Son remained in the history of the Colombian parties

This Friday, Son Heung-Min became one of the players who has scored the most goals for the Colombian National Team. With his five goals, he matched the Brazilian Evaristo de Macedo and the Argentine Hernán Crespo.



Evaristo’s is a record: the five goals were in a single match, on March 24, 1957, in the senior South American match played in Lima (Peru). Curiously, he was the coach of Brazil in the first match that Colombia beat in history, in 1985, in Bogotá (1-0). That loss cost him his job.

Crespo also scored five, but faced Colombia on seven occasions. Four of those goals were in qualifiers, in 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2005, and one in the Copa América in Venezuela, in 2007.

With four goals scored in the matches against Colombia are the Argentines Humberto Maschio and Gabriel Batistuta, the Brazilians Tostao and Neymar, the Chileans Iván Zamorano and Marcelo Salas, the Ecuadorian Washington Muñoz, the Paraguayan Roque Santa Cruz and the Uruguayan Luis Suárez.

