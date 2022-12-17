The World Cup finals are usually very even matches that end up being decided by details. Most soccer fans keep the best plays from these matches on their retinas, especially the goals, since the images are usually repeated continuously over time.
Of the 21 World Cup finals played to date, there have been 8 of them that the match was resolved by a single goal, consecrating that player to history as a hero.
In 1934 the second World Cup in history was played and Italy would take its first star by beating Czechoslovakia in the final after coming back from 0-1 against. To add more epic Schiavi’s goal that gave the Azzurri the trophy, it was in the 95th minute of extra time.
In 1950 the winner of the World Cup would be decided in a group in which the country with the most points would take the trophy. Brazil and Uruguay faced each other in the last game in which the cariocas were worth a draw to win in their own country, but Obdulio Varela made it 1-2 that gave Uruguay its second World Cup in a match that would go down in history. like the Maracanazo, because of the place where the painful defeat of the Brazilians took place.
In 1954 a West Germany trying to recover from the war sent a semi-professional team to the World Cup. What nobody expected is that this team would win the cup after beating Hungary, the great favorites, 3-2 in the final. The last two goals for the Germans were the work of Helmut Rahm, who would go back to the next World Cup and become a German legend.
In 1974, the Netherlands reached the World Cup final as a favorite, practicing a football that would lay the foundations for the modernization of this sport, however again it would be Germany that would surprise in the final and win the World Cup with a goal from the historic Müller.
Germany had become a soccer power that seemed unbeatable, but Argentina led by Maradona would prevail in the last minutes of the game at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico with a beautiful goal from Burruchaga.
Four years later, in the following World Cup, the same final between Argentina and Germany would be repeated, but this time the Germans would take the game by the minimum with a goal from Brehme.
Already in the new century we have also had finals that were decided by one goal. One of the most remembered by all is the one between Spain and the Netherlands, a tough and even match that Iniesta ended up deciding with a volley goal in the last minutes of extra time and which allowed Spain to lift its first World Cup.
In 2014, a final between Argentina and Germany was repeated, this time with other protagonists. Despite the fact that the albiceleste had Messi, they could not score any goal against the Germans and in extra time the recently joined the field, Götze, scored the goal that gave Germany its fourth World Cup.
On Sunday there will be a new final and Messi will have the opportunity to be the hero and leave his name in history as all these players have done, although as we have seen in the article, that honor can fall to anyone, we will see what finally happens.
