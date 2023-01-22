FC Barcelona reinvented itself in the last summer market, and it is that the culés undertook a multitude of operations and offers to many players to try to restructure their squad and compete again for everything.
Loving many players also implies that many reject you, and today at 90min we wanted to collect those players who said “no” to the team led by Xavi Hernández.
We start with one of the players who has already rejected them on a couple of occasions. It is not the first time that Barça has gone after the Belgian star of Atlético de Madrid. In this winter market, Carrasco has decided, at the very least, to wait until June to make a decision, although everything indicates that Yannick will continue at Atlético de Madrid.
Media Europa is behind the Croatian central defender, although Gvardiol himself has already acknowledged on occasion that if he plays in the Spanish league, he will do so exclusively for Real Madrid.
The current Real Madrid central defender was wanted by FC Barcelona knowing that the player was ending his contract with Chelsea. Finally, the German decided to join the ranks of the Merengue team, and for now he has not done as well as expected.
The team of scouting of FC Barcelona was very interested in hiring the organizing pivot of Monaco. Finally Florentino Pérez arrived with the wallet and took it from him.
The German striker from Dortmund seemed very interested in signing for free with Barça, but the controversy that has surrounded him in recent weeks regarding his birth certificate has made his decision change. Yesterday he renewed his contract with Borussia.
We end this list with “Terminator.” The Norwegian killer was wanted last summer by all of Europe, although from the outset he was clear that his destiny would be the same as his father’s: to succeed at Manchester City.
