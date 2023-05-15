Throughout last week Cruz Azul’s casualties continued for the 2023 Opening Tournament. After it became known that the Ecuadorian michael estrada and the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro they would not be there anymore, it was also reported that Joaquin ‘Shaggy’ Martinez was left out, whoever was part of the long-awaited ninth star of La Máquina Celeste, added to the defense Jaiber Jimenezwho by mutual agreement agreed to leave to become a free agent.
With the drop of shaggy and Jimenez, those elements that managed to add the ninth Liga MX title to the team continue to say goodbye. For this reason, it is time to remember those who left La Noria after having written their name in the history of the institution in the Guardians 2021.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Paraguayan became an important piece, so much so that since his departure the team has not been able to find a central defender who has the same confidence. After not being renewed at the end of 2022, he returned to the Sportivo Luqueno of his country.
The left back arrived at the institution in 2016, doing a good job on that side with his centers, thanks to his good ball striking. In June 2022, he said goodbye to put on the jersey of the cougars.
After his good performances with Queretaro, Blue Cross He did not hesitate to sign him in 2020, being a wise decision by the board of directors because he became one of the benchmarks in the midfield. After obtaining the crown, the team decided to include him in an exchange for charly rodriguez.
The Peruvian was signed from the Orlando City of the MLS being presented in December 2018. The midfielder had a starting role and was later used as a relief, also being a fan favorite. In the end, it was decided not to extend the link with the Inca, who went to the Sporting Cristal from his country to live a second stage.
The Argentine became another of the favorites of the celestial fans. Just like others, Pol He played crookedly for the team when he mentioned that he had to attend to personal matters in his country, but in the end he stayed to have another stage with the Boca Juniors.
El Cabecita joined the list of traitors of the Blue Crossbecause now it is due to America, staunch rival. After being champion and goal man for La Máquina Celeste, the Uruguayan went to Saudi Arabia with the Al Nassrwhere he had a bad stage.
The non-celestial directive did not want to repatriate him, or at least that was said, so in the end he agreed to return with those from Coapa.
The Peruvian was the architect of obtaining the title from the bench. The strategist repeated the feat that he did as a player, since he was part of the championship of that Winter 97 while wearing the captain’s badge. He is currently in charge of the national team of Peru.
The Argentine was always criticized by the fans, since he never managed to make that leap to be recognized. In the end, he always had a relief role. At the end of the contest, the extreme return to Central Rosary of his country.
El Maguito was also a key piece in the conquest of the title, however, his desire was always to play in Europe, for this reason, he did not want to renew so he could go to Spain with the Celta Vigo. Just this weekend, the squad player from Queretaro emerged as champion of the Greece Super League with the AEK Athens.
The youth squad of Blue Cross He had a good semester, starting to shine. The Baby was still longer until the feyenoord from the Netherlands to sign him, a club with which he has just been champion of the eredivisie this weekend.
The Patrolman accumulated more than a hundred matches, adding 21 annotations in total, as well as twelve assists. He also did not want to stay in La Noria and returned with the Club Leon.
El Piojo did not keep making more history with the club either because he entered into a change for Uriel Antuna of Chivas. During his time at the institution, he scored 14 goals and 23 assists in more than one hundred games.
The defender showed good performance at La Noria, however, the team did not want to buy their card from Guadalajara. After being monarch, the defender ended up living a new stage with the Necaxa.
Considered a jewel, the attacker earned the applause of the fans every time he entered for his great delivery. However, he quickly left after being monarch because he entered into the interest of Xolos.
Another striker who failed to convince either the board or the fans. Despite this, the Colombian helped to win the ninth. In 2022 his contract was terminated and he went on to Tijuana.
For now they remain Jesus Crown (who could be one more casualty), Julio Cesar ‘Cata’ Dominguezthe Uruguayan Ignacio Riverothe Paraguayan Juan Escobar, raphael bacca, Andres Gudino, sebastian jury and alexis gutierrez.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#players #raised #ninth #Cruz #Azul #longer #club
Leave a Reply