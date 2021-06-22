The team of Eagles of America They continue to prepare for the next tournament and for this, coach Santiago Solari studies who will be the next new arrivals and departures from the club. After the vacation period, last Monday the majority of soccer players reported to carry out medical tests and start training, although 2 elements were not presented.
Players Renato Ibarra Y Nicolas Castillo They did not report with those of Coapa, so this awakened their final departure from the Nest. The first had to leave the ranks of the club after a family problem, which was not consented to by the high command and ended up being signed on loan by the Atlas Foxes.
The rojinegros seek to renew the Ecuadorian’s contract, however, due to the issue of his high salary, they want America to pay a certain amount just as it happened in the last tournament. However, the American managers do not agree with this decision, so they want the immediate purchase to be made or, otherwise, they will look for equipment, one of them being Blue Cross.
Talking about Nicolas Castillo, the Chilean injuries have not ended up leaving him alone. After the thrombosis that temporarily removed him from the courts, he no longer entered Solari’s plans. In addition to being one of the items that charges the most, receiving around 6 million pesos on a monthly basis. It is expected that at the latest in the course of this Tuesday report.
Likewise, Santiago Solari and company know that in case of not performing, they would be wasting a place abroad, so they do not want to risk with the Chilean striker who is ruled out for the next contest. So far, rumors suggest that it would be the Pumas where the Andean returns, although due to the economic moment that the university complex is going through, it looks complicated.
