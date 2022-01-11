The presentation of the UANL Tigers in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament had to be postponed for a few days because the squad had a coronavirus outbreak of up to 12 elements, so their match on matchday 1 against Santos Laguna passed the end of the week to be played this Wednesday, January 12.
Fortunately for the auriazul institution, in the last hours it has been confirmed that several elements have been able to return to normal activity, after having spent a few days in isolation and having tested negative in their respective antigen and PCR tests.
The set of San Nicolás de los Garza began to recover elements from Sunday, January 9, among them were: Nahuel Guzmán, Juan José Purata, Carlos González, Juan Pablo Vigón Y Carlos Salcedo. In addition, the technical assistant was able to return to normal activities, Oscar Escobar.
In addition, this Tuesday, January 11, the royal team confirmed the recovery of two more players who could be considered for the call and make the trip to Torreón. That of Raymundo Fulgencio Y Javier Aquino.
It should be remembered that the date and time of the match day 1 between Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna was rescheduled for this Wednesday, January 12 at 8:06 p.m. at TSM Corona.
