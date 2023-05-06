We are nearing the end of this season and a lot has happened since the 2022/23 campaign began. Because the season is ending and the next transfer market is just around the corner and that is why it is good to keep an eye on the players and see what their trend has been in the second part of the season.
For this reason, from 90min, we bring you the 10 footballers who have increased their value the most in 2023, according to Transfermarkt.
The South Korean central defender from Napoli has had a great season at this Italian club that has surprised the whole of Europe. Min-jae Kim is one of the players that has appreciated the most in January so far, increasing its value by 36 million euros.
One of the revelation players of the last World Cup played in Qatar. After the World Cup, the Croatian played for the greats of Europe such as Liverpool or Real Madrid, finally it was RB Leipzig who took over his services. Now it is one of the most revalued in 2023 with a market value of 75 million, which means an increase of 40 million euros
The player that everyone wants now seems to be closer than ever to falling into the ranks of Real Madrid. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has had a raise of 40 million euros since the start of 2023.
One of the greatest architects of the great season for Arsenal. The young Englishman has increased his market value by 45 million euros, reaching a value of 110 million euros.
One of the players with the highest market value today with 110 million euros. The one from Bayern Munich has also increased his value by 45 million euros.
Brighton is carrying out a great campaign in the Premier League, currently they are in eighth place. They have players like Moisés Caicedo, the young Ecuadorian is one of the players who has increased his value the most this season, increasing his value by 49 million euros
Another of the sensations of the World Cup and Eintracht in Frankfurt. Another of the players who has increased his market value the most. It is currently listed at a value of 65 million and since the beginning of 2023 its value has risen by 49 million euros.
The Ukrainian who arrived at Chelsea in the winter market enters the podium of players who have increased their market value the most in 2023, he has increased it by 51 million euros, his current market value is 60 million euros, which It means that this year its value has risen by 566.7%.
Another sensation of the World Cup after winning the World Cup with Argentina. Another of the signings made by Chelsea. Enzo Fernández has increased his market value in 2023 by 70 million euros.
Heading this list, and not surprisingly, we have Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian is one of the greatest architects of the Napoli season. The attacker has increased his value by 70 million euros,
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Price increase in 2023
|
Kvaratskhelia
|
Naples
|
70M
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Chelsea
|
70M
|
Mudryk
|
Chelsea
|
51M
|
Kolo Muani
|
Frankfurt Eintracht
|
49M
|
moises caicedo
|
Brighton
|
49M
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Bayern Munich
|
45M
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Arsenal
|
45M
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
40M
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
RB Leipzig
|
40M
|
Min Jae Kim
|
Naples
|
36M
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#players #increased #Enzo #Fernández #Jamal #Musiala #Top
Leave a Reply