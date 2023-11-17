Luis de la Fuente’s time as coach has now reached 5 calls in this last window, and at the moment everything is smiles in the Federation. After winning the UEFA Nations League they have qualified for Euro 2024, and barring a catastrophe they will do so as first in the group.
The coach seems to have found a balance between a core of players who repeat the call-up and then some 12-15 players who are in Luis de la Fuente’s rotation but are not permanent. These are the players who have attended all of Luis de la Fuente’s calls so far:
The Arsenal goalkeeper is having the best moment of his career, and after winning the starting job from Ramsdale in England, he is now fighting to be the team’s first goalkeeper. Raya is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League currently, and although Spain has very good goalkeepers, he is probably the best option.
The trio chosen by Luis de la Fuente is usually Unai Simón, Kepa and Raya, but the first two have missed at least one call-up due to injury.
The only defender who repeats in the 5 calls. Carvajal has been in the elite for many years, and yet we are facing one of his best seasons so far. The right back has found the rhythm of competition very quickly and is one of the best in the world currently.
The basis of the Spanish team’s game has been entrusted to the Manchester City midfielder. Rodri is the master of Spain’s pace of play and is probably the most important player on the team.
The Real Sociedad player is another of Luis de la Fuente’s regulars. Merino has been able to understand himself well in this midfield and it seems that he is firmly positioned in the core of this team.
Real Sociedad is one of the teams that plays football best in Spain, and this is later reflected in the national team’s call-ups. Mikel Merino and Martín Zubimendi have made a place for themselves both in Real Sociedad and in the Spanish team,
Fabián already used to appear in Luis Enrique’s calls, he has played 20 games with the national team, and since Luis de la Fuente has picked up the baton Fabián has not missed a call. Although he appears to be a step below Merino, Rodri and Gavi in Spain’s rotation, he is still an important piece for the coach.
The jewel of FC Barcelona is also a fixture in Spain. He is not only a regular in the calls, but he is now the starter in one of the most overbooked positions in Spain. Gavi knows how to adapt very well to games and does much of the dirty work so that the rest of the midfield can play at the intended pace.
Joselu is in his best football moment, and has been rewarded this year with calls to the national team. He is now the top scorer in 2023 with Spain, and although Morata is at a very good level Joselu has played many more minutes than expected.
He is the current captain of the Spanish team, and as such is a fundamental part of Luis de la Fuente’s project. Morata is also having one of his best starts to the season, and it seems that he will be the offensive reference in Euro 2024.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#players #called #Luis #Fuente #national #team #breaks