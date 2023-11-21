The Tigres UANL started the work week with several absences due to health problems, Diego Lainezdue to a flu condition, and André-Pierre Gignac due to an oral problem, as well as a relapse of his hip injury.
Likewise, they presented the absences of the Mexican teams Sebastian Cordova and Jesus Anguloas well as Marcelo Flores with the U-23, so Robert Dante Siboldi They still cannot count on a full squad to work towards the quarterfinals against Club Puebla.
Ozziel Herrera He was not on par either, as he continues to do different work due to the muscle injury he suffered after the game against América and which has not allowed him to be on par with the group.
This week, the San Nicolás de los Garza team trained at the University Stadium starting at 10:00 a.m., first with a gym session and then working on the pitch.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It is expected that Diego Lainez and André-Pierre Gignac With the rest, they can be present this Tuesday in the second practice of the week.
The cats will play this Wednesday once again against Alebrijes from Oaxaca at 10:00 a.m. at the Volcano, behind closed doors.
It is expected that there will be a full team for the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday, November 29 and Saturday, December 2.
#players #absent #Tigres #UANL #prior #Liguilla