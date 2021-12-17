The retirement of Sergio Agüero was confirmed and the Argentine team will lose a player who was going to be in Qatar.
Although he was not part of the starting team, he was an undisputed player in the squad and now there are other players fighting for that place.
Tucu Correa is at a high level and has the advantage of sharing the attack with Lautaro Martínez. He has filming in European football and if he continues playing like this, everything indicates that he will be in Qatar.
He was the great figure of Argentine football in 2021 and is one of the coach’s darlings. He was already in the Copa América and is adding his first minutes with the Albiceleste. It has everything to continue growing and being part of the list.
A player who is under consideration, but who plays little for Bayer Leverkusen and that can bring him problems in the squad. A place is opened for him by the retirement of Kun.
Despite being a Juventus star, Dybala is not an undisputed player in the National Team and has little place. It is not a fixture in Qatar, although now its chances have grown.
Ocampos was left out of the Copa América and lost ground in the National Team, but he is still at a good level with Sevilla and is excited about recovering his place.
