The Mexican National Team is experiencing one of its deepest crises in recent decades. The tricolor team is going through a bad time in terms of football and also institutionally. It seems that several players have already completed their cycle with the Aztec team and that others are not at the level to represent the national team.
In this period of crisis, it is the ideal time for new players to appear in the national team. Below we will tell you which players deserve a call-up to the Mexican National Team and to have regularity with the senior team.
One of the most questioned positions in El Tri is the right back. Neither Jorge Sánchez nor Kevin Álvarez nor Julián Araujo have been able to fulfill their duties in this place. Although Huescas is not a nominal right back, he has played in that position at Cruz Azul and has more than delivered.
At his young age, Ambriz has become a very important element for León. Incredibly, the La Fiera midfielder has not been considered for the senior team. Ambriz could add to the Mexican National Team in the middle of the field. He has great punch and also has sacrifice.
The 21-year-old midfielder could also enter the national team mix. He has regular activity with Mazatlán and this season he has three goals.
Bautista is one of the elements that has surprised this season. The 21-year-old midfielder is one of Guillermo Almada's recent discoveries. He has four goals and an assist in Clausura 2024.
Ruiz is barely 23 years old and has more than 180 first division games under his belt. The Toluca midfielder is one of those players who have not caught the attention of the Tri coaches despite his good qualities. Will you receive an opportunity soon?
The defense is the Tri's weakest line: Johan Vásquez and César Montes have not given their all with the Mexican National Team. Perhaps it is time to bet on other players, like Jesús Orozco Chiquete, who has shown great personality and has a good present in Chivas.
El 'Toro' Guzmán has been considered for the Mexican National Team, but has not really received the opportunity to play as a starter. Given the poor level of the current defenders, the Monterrey player should have more minutes with the Tri senior team.
There are few players in Mexican soccer with the characteristics of Jordan Carrillo. The Santos Laguna offense is confident and is a destabilizing element in the line of attack. He could be part of the senior team and play a disruptive role.
