The players who could have worn the Cruz Azul shirt for the last time

Deportivo Cruz Azul ended its participation in the Apertura 2022 tournament, after being eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Monterrey Football Club by a global score of 3-0, in this way, the celestial institution will begin to work for what will be the next contest in Clausura 2023.
From the outset, it is still unknown what will happen to the current sports project, since Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez He was appointed as an interim, after date 10 and it is not yet known what will happen in terms of technical direction.
In addition to that, there are at least six players who are shaping up not to continue in La Noria the next contest, four of them would be ending their contract and a couple more would not be in plans, so the team would seek to give them an exit in the winter market.
It would be about Christian Tabo, Ivan Morales, Shaggy Martinez, Angel Romero, Luis Abram Y Alexander Mayorgawho would no longer be in the Machine next year and in the following list we tell you the situation of each of these footballers.
Christian Tabo was taken to the celestial box by the ex-technician John Reynososo after the departure of the chess player, the Uruguayan attacker has been losing prominence and so far he has only played three games as a starter, so he is one of the players who could leave in December, despite the fact that his contract ends until December 2024, since it would no longer be part of the board’s plans and perhaps the coaching staff if the ‘Foal‘.
After his episode with the captain and team leader, Jesus Crownthe Chilean attacker, Ivan Moraleswould have finished signing his departure from the club, so it is practically a fact that he would leave in the next transfer market, even his own representative, assured that it is already contemplated that the footballer be loaned, since his contract ends until December 2025, so you would already have some options.
On this occasion, the cement box would no longer have plans to renew the contract of the Shaggy Martinezwho extended his stay only in June of this year for six more months, so that he could play the Apertura 2022, for which his contract ends in December and by not entering into plans for the new project, at 35 years of age would leave the institution.
The Paraguayan footballer himself would have already let the cement board know of his desire to remain in the club, however, his continuity will depend on the board’s analysis of the performance he has shown in the 2022 Opening.
The Peruvian center-back was also losing prominence after the departure of Reynoso and despite the fact that the plant was weakened with the departure of Paul Aguilarcould not establish himself as a starter, because, on the contrary, he was totally relegated to the bench since he Raul Gutierrez He arrived as a coach, except for the last games due to the injury of Ramiro Funes Moriso it has transpired that the directive will not make the purchase option valid at Grenade from Spain.
Despite the fact that the left-back had left a good feeling at the start of the 2022 Apertura, a couple of injuries sidelined him from almost the entire tournament and he has not yet been able to return, so there is also talk that the Machine will not make the purchase option to the Sacred Flock and would have to report with the Guadalajara team in December.
