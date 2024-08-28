Antuna played badly against Cruz Azul, the player received support from the club to go to Europe, however, when this fell through, Uriel, hand in hand with his management, negotiated behind the scenes with Tigres until yesterday, when the team, tired of the Mexican’s lack of commitment, accepted the sale. Now, those from the capital will face the rest of the semester with the loss of the winger and the sports area should consider some of the following names to fill his gap in the winter market.
At Ambriz’s Santos, Carrillo has not been able to exploit all his virtues, except for a surprise, the Mexican of great talent and poor performance, aims to leave Torreón at the end of the year and Anselmi has everything to be the man to recover a jewel that loses its value week by week.
Despite his youth, ‘Juanpi’ is a winger who, in addition to speed and boldness, has judgment, and his decision-making is always correct, whether it is to assist or score. The machine already sounded him out this summer without success, but in December they could reassess their intentions.
Another player who has already been in the blue team’s sights, however, the decision was made not to go for him. Now, with Uriel gone, it seems that the place has opened up for a player of Jurado’s profile, left-footed, with great ability in the hand, young and affordable. The player is ready to make the leap in quality and leave Necaxa.
As strange as it may sound, this would be a huge opportunity for both parties. The club would get a talented winger, but one who lacks something because he doesn’t have the final opportunity. For his part, the player, unlike what happens at Tigres, would join a squad where he would have less direct competition.
Orbelín is at the bottom of the list for two reasons, of all those mentioned, he is the least differential being a winger, in addition, his departure from Cruz Azul a couple of years ago did not happen in the best way, however, it cannot be denied that due to his enormous desire to return to Mexico, it would be a great market opportunity for those from La Noria, in fact, he would be the only one who could be signed this summer.
