The Frenchman made more than 100 appearances for the Gunners over four years and captained the club for much of his tenure, but he never came close to reaching the heights that Cole achieved at Chelsea.

His move to Tottenham in 2010 did little to enhance Gallas’ legacy at Arsena

The French midfielder barely played for Chelsea before signing for Arsenal on the last day of the summer transfer window in 2007. His luck did not improve in north London, however, where he only lasted five months before moving to Portsmouth in half of his first season.

Benayoun rose to prominence in the Premier League during an impressive two-year spell at West Ham, which earned him a move to Liverpool in 2007. In 2010 he signed for Chelsea, but a ruptured Achilles hampered him from the start. gain a foothold at Stamford Bridge.

Thus, he was loaned out twice during his three-year stay at the Blues. Benayoun spent the 2011/12 season at Arsenal, where he proved to be a more than useful option for Arsene Wenger. The skilled winger has scored four goals in 19 Premier League games.

Nonetheless, Cech started strong in north London and won his fourth Gold Glove in 2015/16. However, his defects (low level of possession of the ball) began to manifest themselves during the second year and by the third year it was evident that his retirement was imminent.

While the Brazilian was instrumental in allowing Mikel Arteta’s side to play from behind, it was never a long-term solution for Arsenal’s new manager, leaving the club after just two seasons, in 2021.

The Brazilian’s acquisition was considered smart and shrewd by many at the time, but Willian’s spell at Arsenal couldn’t have gone much worse.

The player would later state that despite his initial enthusiasm, he was “never happy” in north London, describing his season with the Gunners as “the worst he had ever had as a professional”.

The Gunners opted for the accomplished Jorginho in a deal worth £13m and despite a mixed reception upon his arrival, the Italy international enjoyed a promising start to his Arsenal career. He brought stability in midfield, certainly improving development, and scored a spectacular goal in the dying minutes of a 4-2 win over Aston Villa.

The German’s spell at Chelsea was indifferent, despite the fact that he scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final.

The child prodigy who stood out at Bayer Leverkusen was rarely seen at Stamford Bridge, and now Arteta is on a mission to squeeze every last drop of talent out of him.

The Gunners are willing to shell out £65m to bring him to the Emirates, suggesting Arteta envisions himself with the potential to oversee a major comeback.