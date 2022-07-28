The women’s European Championship comes to an end. The tournament that we have been analyzing from 90min for a month ends on July 31 with the grand final that will face the two teams that have played the best football throughout this month: England and Germany.
Before the start of the event, the two favorite teams were the two that have reached this maximum round. Others that had ballots to reach the final were France or Spain, who fell in the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively.
Today in 90min we have come to analyze the players that we believe can be key for their team in this final:
we will start with alexandra popp. The German striker is being one of the most important players in her team so far in the tournament. Her two goals put the Germans in the final in the intense clash they experienced a few days ago against the French team in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals she was in charge of sentencing the match against Austria.
It would be a crime not to name Helen White. The veteran British forward is being one of the best players in the tournament. Her ability to make her team play with and without the ball is worthy of one of the best soccer players in the world.
We also find Lucy Bronze, the flagrant new signing of FC Barcelona. The English full-back has a unique ability to join attacking plays, as well as never lose her position in the defensive section. Fundamental footballer for the British team to be completing a tournament at such a high level.
Although it appears on fewer covers, it is an exceptional footballer. We talk about Oberdorf, the German who plays for Wolfsburg. Her young age together with her silent role make her not be the protagonist on many occasions, but she is a key player in the core.
