With the arrival of Sergio Romero to Boca Juniorswhich caused a kind of revolution in the final stretch of the Argentine soccer transfer market, a pattern was repeated: that the fans of the clubs through which these soccer players who arrive at “Xeneize” passed get angry with them.
Next, we will review the most outstanding recent cases and try to find an explanation for each of the situations. Misplaced statements? Do not accept that they go to Boca? Mix of both? Let’s see.
He won the affection of the San Lorenzo fans through sacrifice and dynamics on the right wing. He won the 2014 Libertadores with the “Ciclón”. But in 2018 he went to Boca, which the Cuervo fans did not like, although the final straw was the rabona that he threw at SL, playing for Boca, at La Bombonera in 2019, when the match was 3 to 0 in your favor.
Zárate and Vélez have no return. Completely idol in Liniers, he stated that in Argentina he would only play in that club, but in 2018 he decides to go back on his word and goes to Boca. “He did more for Vélez than 99.9% of the fans would do,” he later retorted. He is considered a triador in the “Fortín”.
Case similar to that of Zárate, although not as exaggerated. The defender had declared that he would only wear the Estudiantes shirt in our country, but his arrival at “Xeneize” was confirmed. Opinion is divided.
The goalkeeper emerged from the Academy signed his contract with Xeneize days ago after working at the Tita Mattiussi venue, where he trained in the lower divisions of the Avellaneda club. “I am happy with the opportunity that Boca gives me. I already took on the challenge of going to Venezia knowing that I was going to fight for the lower positions in Italy (it fell), and now I come to the largest in Argentina to fight for a place“, held. very hard Racing fans are exploding. “We opened the doors for him to train, we named a court after him… It hurts me to see him with Boca, Racing is a very big club. The anger of the fan is logical”, said the president of Racing, Víctor Blanco.
