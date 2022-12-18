Guadalajara has not announced reinforcements so far for the Clausura 2023, of Liga MX, however, it seems almost a fact that Victor Guzman will be the first then Ricardo Angulo He would go to León to be able to achieve the transfer, which would be a new stage in the club that formed him, waiting for him to achieve important things.
For this reason, we leave you those footballers who broke it on their return to the Chivas.
The mochiteco had not two but three returns to the fold, which helped him become the top scorer in the team’s history, surpassing the legend Salvador Reyes of the Champion
After eight years at the club, the striker fulfilled his dream of going to Europe with the Deportivo la CoruñaHowever, after a gray step, he returned to Mexico with the tigerswhere he only spent a semester to return to the Flock, scoring twelve goals.
Then he left for Sporting Kansas City of the MLSreturned to the MX League with Blue Cross and the rival of the rojiblanco team, Atlasto have a last return in 2014, contributing 29 annotations and winning an MX Cup and the MX Super Cup.
The man from Ocotlán was also formed in Verde Valle, making his debut in 2001, but being part of the first team until 2003. He earned ownership by hand and was even the professional player with the most minutes played in 2005 by being present in the League, Copa Libertadores and games of the Mexican team, being part of those chosen for the 2006 World Cup.
Thanks to this, he made the leap to Europe with the PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, where he was champion, in addition to playing in the fulham from England. In 2011 he returned to Mexico with Tigres, winning more titles, but his dream of wearing the red and white jersey once again happened in 2014, being captain and an important part of the acquisition of the MX Super Cup, the MX League, two Copa MX and one CONCACAF Champions League.
El Bofo has always shown his love for Guadalajara and after living his stages with Tecos, Morelia Y Pachucaarrived at the club in 2004, becoming an idol by winning the then eleventh star of the club in 2006, accumulating 55 goals in 156 games.
Unfortunately, due to differences with the technical Jose Manuel de la Torre left the team for jaguars, where he was from 2007 to 2009 to return once again with the Flock. Although his second stage was not as fruitful as the first, he did come to break it, helping the team reach the grand final of the Libertadores Cup and incidentally go to the 2010 World Cup.
Marquito made his debut in 2007, giving great sparks that called him to be a future promise, being part of that group that managed to reach the final of the 2010 Copa Libertadores. loan to Cruz Azul in 2013, returning to the fold in 2014 for a second stage, where the most remembered was a hat-trick against Atlas on the league and a Copa MX in 2015.
After that, he fulfilled his goal of going to Europe with the eintracht frankfurt from Germany.
A home goalkeeper, who made his debut in 2003, but in the shadow of Martin Zuniga Y oswaldo sanchez had to go through Saints Lagoon a year, until in 2006 he was able to become the immovable owner of the Guadalajara club after the departure of San Oswaldo and the failures of Alfredo Talavera.
His good performances helped him to go to the 2010 World Cup and receive the Ballon d’Or for Best Goalkeeper in Liga MX in 2008.
In 2014 he left for Sporty Saprissa from Costa Rica and returned that same year to have a last stage as a rojiblanco.
From the hand of the Argentine Matias Almeydathe striker was able to debut with Guadalajara, however, he was sent to Lion due to supposed dressing room problems, achieving a scoring title by counting ten goals in the Clausura 2019, losing the grand final.
After that, he returned with Chivas, adding twelve goals and an assist to go to the Getafe from Spain, where nothing good happened. After the bitter experience, she is in the rojiblanco team for a third stage, although for now she remains in rehabilitation after a severe injury.
Before earning the hatred of several fans, El Pocho also had his second spell at the club, because after making his debut in 2010 it was decided to send him to Toluca during the 2013 Opening and 2014 Closing, where he gave good performances that led him to be part of the 2014 World Cup squad.
He returned for the Clausura 2015, winning the Copa MX and Supercopa MX. He set off once more, this time to the Necaxa in 2017 and had one last experience with Guadalajara from 2018 to 2022, being part of the successes of the Cup, Super Cup and League treble in 2017.
Unfortunately, there are more cases of second parts not so good, since you can mention Ramon Ramirez, Raul Gudino, Jose Juan Vazquez, Oswaldo Alanis, Miguel Sabah, Benjamin Galindo, Carlos Cisneros, Martin Zuniga, Angel Zaldivar, Alejandro Mayorga, Edgar Solis, Moon Marioamong others.
