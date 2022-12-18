For this reason, we leave you those footballers who broke it on their return to the Chivas.

After eight years at the club, the striker fulfilled his dream of going to Europe with the Deportivo la CoruñaHowever, after a gray step, he returned to Mexico with the tigerswhere he only spent a semester to return to the Flock, scoring twelve goals.

Then he left for Sporting Kansas City of the MLSreturned to the MX League with Blue Cross and the rival of the rojiblanco team, Atlasto have a last return in 2014, contributing 29 annotations and winning an MX Cup and the MX Super Cup.

Thanks to this, he made the leap to Europe with the PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, where he was champion, in addition to playing in the fulham from England. In 2011 he returned to Mexico with Tigres, winning more titles, but his dream of wearing the red and white jersey once again happened in 2014, being captain and an important part of the acquisition of the MX Super Cup, the MX League, two Copa MX and one CONCACAF Champions League.

Unfortunately, due to differences with the technical Jose Manuel de la Torre left the team for jaguars, where he was from 2007 to 2009 to return once again with the Flock. Although his second stage was not as fruitful as the first, he did come to break it, helping the team reach the grand final of the Libertadores Cup and incidentally go to the 2010 World Cup.

After that, he fulfilled his goal of going to Europe with the eintracht frankfurt from Germany.

His good performances helped him to go to the 2010 World Cup and receive the Ballon d’Or for Best Goalkeeper in Liga MX in 2008.

In 2014 he left for Sporty Saprissa from Costa Rica and returned that same year to have a last stage as a rojiblanco.

After that, he returned with Chivas, adding twelve goals and an assist to go to the Getafe from Spain, where nothing good happened. After the bitter experience, she is in the rojiblanco team for a third stage, although for now she remains in rehabilitation after a severe injury.

He returned for the Clausura 2015, winning the Copa MX and Supercopa MX. He set off once more, this time to the Necaxa in 2017 and had one last experience with Guadalajara from 2018 to 2022, being part of the successes of the Cup, Super Cup and League treble in 2017.