This contest will have the presence of several talented players, who will seek to be key with their respective teams to search for the title.

Whom 90min We leave you the players to follow during the World Cup:

The extreme of OL Reign It has already issued a warning that women’s soccer is narrowing the wage gap with men’s, demonstrating how profitable it has become.

His 235 goals at the club level and 120 with the national team, he has enough credentials to make the rival tremble.

In addition to this, she has been nominated twice for the The Best FIFA Award in 2019 and 2020 being an absolute international with their nation since 2011, being runners-up in 2013.