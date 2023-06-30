He Women’s World Cup 2023to be held in New Zealand, will begin on July 20 and end on August 20, to find out if the USA they will endorse their crown again or there will be a new world champion.
This contest will have the presence of several talented players, who will seek to be key with their respective teams to search for the title.
Whom 90min We leave you the players to follow during the World Cup:
At 25 years old, the Spanish woman has played a fundamental role in the hegemony of the Barcelonawhich he has helped to win four consecutive league titles and a pair of Champions League. In the Eurocup last summer, his performance was decisive for Spainespecially in the absence of Alexia Putellas. Her performances demonstrate her ability to dictate the game even in high-risk matches, apart from her impressive ball control and her exceptional vision of the game, make her fit perfectly with the culé philosophy.
the star of Chelsea She has in her favor the statistics that show that she never tires of breaking records, which makes her a star in her country. The striker made her debut at the age of 15 and is currently the top scorer in the history of Australia both in women’s and men’s, after 59 goals. She is the only player in the world to have won three golden boots in three different leagues, Australia, the United States and England.
One of the players to watch is undoubtedly the American, as she has already accumulated two World Cups in 2015 and 2019as well as a gold medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games. Despite being a 37-year-old veteran, she remains in great shape, so she has the mission of leading her teammates to conquer her fifth World Cup.
The extreme of OL Reign It has already issued a warning that women’s soccer is narrowing the wage gap with men’s, demonstrating how profitable it has become.
The Spanish, FIFA Ballon d’Or in 2021 and 2022, will be one of the great attractions of the championship. After a serious cruciate ligament injury in her left knee, the midfielder returned to the pitch in April, reappearing in a match for The league with the Barcelona. To his credit he has five Leagues with Barca, six Queen’s Cups and two Champions Leaguewhile with the national team she was already twice champion in the 2010 and 2011 Under-17 Euro Cup. In this way, La Reina, who has represented her team more times with a hundred appearances, will be in charge of guiding her team to win the title.
the captain of USA It is already a historical one. At just 22 years old, she went with his team to the 2011 World Cup, where they were runners-up, but then came her revenge by winning the 2015 and 2019 title, appearing twice in the Ideal Eleven and winning the silver boot in 2019. It also has gold in the London 2012 Olympic Games. The forward accumulates titles in her country and in France, in addition to a Champions League with the Olympic Lyon.
His 235 goals at the club level and 120 with the national team, he has enough credentials to make the rival tremble.
The Norwegian champions the cause of Barcelonawhere he already has three Queen’s Cups, four Leagues, three Super Cups and two Champions League. The extreme right has many more titles after having gone through Stabaek IF of his country, where he won five championships, later he was in the VfL Wolfsburg to add seven more trophies.
In addition to this, she has been nominated twice for the The Best FIFA Award in 2019 and 2020 being an absolute international with their nation since 2011, being runners-up in 2013.
The 18-year-old forward made her debut in the Colombian league when she was barely 14 years old, adding a couple of titles in the national tournament, as she emerged champion with the cali america in his first season. At the same time, the coffee plantation was proclaimed as the Best Player of the Copa América 2022In addition, she shone as the top scorer at the U-17 World Cup in India, where they managed to reach the grand final and took the silver ball. Her great performance led her to sign with him real Madrid. The mission of caicedo is to get past the round of 16.
The objective of Argentina in the World Cup it is clear, add their first win in the history of the tournament. The great figure of Argentina is the midfielder of Atletico Madridwho back in 2010 was a figure in the Copa América Femenina and in 2012 won the Libertadores Cup with the Colo Colo From Chile. His natural conditions mean that he can solve well in small spaces, highlighting his control and the ability to avoid in a few meters, distinguishing himself by the good treatment of the ball, which helps him to score and assist. At the age of 33, the South American has already announced her retirement from La Albiceleste at the end of the contest.
The German of VfL Wolfsburg She had a brilliant 2021-2022 season with which she was crowned with an impressive presentation at Euro 2022. At just 21 years old, the midfielder is one of the players to watch. The physical strength that she has along with her ability to read the game, led the midfield of the werewolf team to win the League and the German Cup. Already in Euro 2022, where they were runners-up, the German demonstrated her great defensive and organizational capacity by taking the award to Best Young Soccer Playerwithout forgetting that she was the player with the most recoveries.
Although Brazil already has big stars like Marta Vieira da Silva, debinha, Bia Zaneratto and Geyse Ferreiraanother of the players to watch is the midfielder of the Racing Louisville FC from United States. The 23-year-old South American has gone through the sao paulo and the palmeiraslifting titles, the best with the latter by winning the Paulista Championship and the Libertadores Cup 2022. Ary has been key with the Canarinha to win the U-20 World Cup and the U-20 South American Championship, both in 2020. Just in 2020 he had his first call-up with the senior team and in 2022 he won the America Cup.
