The South American Qualifiers are very demanding in every way. The teams that can try to take advantage of natural advantages such as the altitude in the case of Bolivia or the heat in the case of Colombia, but also all the teams have great teams that can cause problems or even surprise any other team. This is due to the enormous number of top-level players that correspond to CONMEBOL soccer. Many of them work in the best clubs in the world and are even the great figures of these.
These are the players to follow in each of the South American teams for the start of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers:
The best player in the history of this sport is still in force with the Argentine National Team and will continue with the Albiceleste, at least, until the 2024 Copa América. In case of continuing towards the 2026 World Cup and Argentina qualifying, he will become the first player in history to play 6 World Cups.
The great hope of football for his country who, at just 22 years old, shines at Bolivar, quarterfinalist of the Copa Libertadores 2023. He has barely played 4 games with the major but will continue to establish himself in the coming years.
The heir to Neymar’s legacy. The Real Madrid winger will be the face of the renewal of the Brazilian team after what was the failure in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He is already one of the most decisive players in the world today.
One of the most unbalancing players in the world when he is healthy. Díaz will have the responsibility of leading the Cafeteros towards a new World Cup after the absence in Qatar 2022.
He made his debut in the last Qualifiers with the Red and has already scored goals. He will be the offensive reference for the team that seeks to qualify again after 2 consecutive absences. A lot of work to do in Eduardo Berizzo’s team.
He arrived at Chelsea for a millionaire figure and will be the owner of the midfield of one of the most ambitious projects in current football. He was already a key part of the team that left a very good image in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and, with more years of experience, he will seek to leave La Tri at the top.
Unbalancing winger with the balls at his feet and who shines at Newcastle in the Premier League. He is already the great figure of his team that is going through a reconstruction process after some very bad Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.
The historic goalkeeper continues to be one of the few references who was in the historic 2018 World Cup qualification in Russia and who continues to dream of returning to the top event in 2026.
One of the few notable players from a team that is far from what was desired and that, until now, has not managed to play a World Cup in its history.
Already established in the starting eleven of Real Madrid 2 seasons ago, Pajarito is the face of the renewal in the Celeste Team that will be led by Marcelo Bielsa and other young players of hierarchy such as Darwin Núñez, Ronald Araújo or Manuel Ugarte.
