The rapid emergence of the Saudi Arabian league amid the Saudi government’s relentless desire to achieve sporting relevance meant that we were experiencing a transfer market like no other in the summer of 2023.
While Premier League clubs continue to spend at a ridiculous rate, the rest of Europe has been left behind, with Pro League clubs spending £767m in the summer transfer window, more than Ligue 1 ( 687 million), the Bundesliga (609 million), Serie A (568 million) and La Liga (324 million).
The bulk of the Saudi outlay has been made by the four clubs acquired by the country’s Public Investment Fund in June, and the division has shown that it can attract more than just old acquaintances. The country aspires to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034, so the government will do everything possible in the coming years to make the Pro League a real powerhouse.
This means that the spending will continue for the foreseeable future, and that Saudi clubs will almost certainly try to go big again in the January 2024 window. It is never easy to do business mid-season, but it is not possible doubts that the FIP-backed Pro League teams will give their best.
Here are six players who could be the subject of Saudi interest this winter:
Saudi Arabia’s relentless desire to land Salah is likely to continue in the January transfer window, despite Liverpool rejecting a huge offer in the summer.
Al Ittihad desperately tried to land the Liverpool striker at the end of the summer window, with the Reds rejecting a bid of more than £150m from the Saudi Pro League champions.
The Saudis will surely return to the fray in the winter, but Liverpool will almost certainly not part with their superstar for any price midway through the campaign, given his importance to Jürgen Klopp’s team.
Al Hilal did PSG a big favor in the summer, getting rid of a disgruntled Neymar and paying a fairly high amount for his services.
A Saudi club could return to the Parisian well in winter and study the possibility of acquiring Kimpembe. Considered in his day as one of the best defenders in Europe, the Frenchman suffered a devastating Achilles tendon injury that has kept him off the field since February. However, Kimpembe should return to the field at the end of the year.
At 28 years old, he still has a lot to give, but he may never regain his peak after suffering such a significant injury. PSG doesn’t exactly have a plethora of options for the center of defence, but he is a player they could gladly part with if the Saudis heed his call.
A possible Saudi interest in Partey was rumored in the summer, but it did not materialize as Mikel Arteta wanted to retain the Ghana international.
However, Partey’s nagging injuries must be irritating the Arsenal manager, who is no longer entirely reliant on the midfielder following the £105m purchase of Declan Rice.
Although the 30-year-old remains an important part of the team when fit, the Gunners could consider an offer from a Saudi club this winter.
The always underrated Serie A playmaker flirted with the riches of the Gulf in the summer, when Al Ahli hoped to acquire Zielinski’s services.
However, the Polish international changed his mind after consulting with his wife and opted to stay in Naples, champions of the Scudetto.
Zielinski’s decision will not deter Saudi clubs, especially considering how close he came to leaving in the previous market. If Napoli goes through a negative year, as many predict, the Pole could be tempted again by the transfer in January.
Anthony Martial has a Ballon d’Or clause in his contract with Manchester United.
Although there have been moments and spells of form when Martial looked like a world champion at Old Trafford, injuries have crippled the Frenchman’s time in Manchester and he now looks like a lost soul under Erik ten Hag.
His influence has continued to diminish after his great form following the Covid pandemic, and now he seems redundant at United, with his Ballon d’Or dream slipping away.
With the striker’s contract expiring in the summer, United would surely settle for any Saudi offer that came their way in January.
It is clear that Lazio will not want to get rid of Luis Alberto, but they also did not want to lose Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer.
Taking into account his age (30 years) and his contract with Roma (expires in 2025), Alberto could leave for the Middle East. There is talk of an extension of his contract with the Biancocelesti, but nothing has been announced.
Alberto is a gifted footballer and his departure would be a hard blow for Maurizio Sarri. Al Nassr is known to have shown some interest in the summer, and that intrigue could be rekindled in the winter.
If it seems that Lazio cannot challenge for the title in January, Alberto could give in to temptation.
