After losing on Saturday at home against Chivas by a score of 1-2 in favor of the visitors, the cats not only lost the unbeaten record they had had during 8 days of the Liga MX, but also left a bad impression in the first part of the party Those led by Paunovic did not let the auriazules do anything with a tactical approach that prevented those led by ‘Chima’ Ruiz from reaching the goal.
However, this improved a bit for the second half with the entry of Luis Quiñones and Diego Lainez, who changed the face of the team with a different dynamism, but it was not enough to prevent the first feline defeat of the tournament.
It will undoubtedly be a vital week for ‘Chima’ and Tigres since apart from preparing for the match against Necaxa next Friday, they will also have to start thinking about the double competition that is coming their way. And it is that at the beginning of March the auriazules will begin their participation in the Concachampions in search of the ticket to the Club World Cup this year.
Given this, it will finally be possible to have a full squad because Nico ‘Diente’ López and Gignac have returned to train with their teammates after overcoming their injuries that took them away from the courts for a couple of games in the current tournament.
Friday’s game is of vital importance, since the goal of the cats is to be protagonists in both tournaments and within the MX League it is important to continue adding 3 points to continue at the top of the table, where they currently stand. They are in the first four places.
#players #Tigres #recovers #Liga #match #Necaxa
Leave a Reply