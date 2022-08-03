River thinks about the future and the board is working on possible reinforcements. The objective is to be able to repatriate former players, who are finishing their stage in European football and who can get to rank the plants
We tell you four possible goals of the Millionaire for the future.
The 31-year-old midfielder has a contract in Udinese until June of next year and the wish is that he can arrive when it ends. On several occasions he expressed his desire to return and have a new stage in the club.
Matías Kranevitter did not have the career that many imagined and is currently in Monterrey. Although he has a contract until December 2023, he would not look badly on the possibility of returning to River. He would be a good alternative to Enzo Pérez, who is already living the last years of his career.
Nicolás Otamendi is River’s great obsession for what is to come. A well-known fan of the club, he has already started the operation so that he comes to fulfill his dream in 2023. His contract with Benfica ends in June of next year.
Ramiro Funes Mori will be a new Cruz Azul player. The defender will sign a contract until June 2023 and the idea is that he can return when he ends his bond.
related links
More River news
More transfer news
#players #River #sign #future
Leave a Reply