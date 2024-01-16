River Plate began 2024 with bad news, since one of the most representative footballers on the team like Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez He suffered a new cruciate ligament tear, just when he had returned to play in recent months after a long inactivity.
With this panorama, first team coach Martín Demichelis will have to look for variants for the attack within the same squad, since according to club president Jorge Brito they will not go looking for alternatives in the transfer market, at least in the immediate future.
The former Huracán, who returned to the River Plate institution after being one of Madrid's heroes in the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores, against the classic rival Boca Juniors, will undergo surgery again in Spain with Ramón Cugat, who intervened in the last knee break. Then it will be decided if he travels to the United States from Spain or if he returns to Buenos Aires and travels later, to be with his teammates in the preseason, and at least support them from the outside.
Although “Millo” is not looking for options in the transfer market, we leave you some potential options that they could consider to replace Martínez. Come on.
He has a past in the club, he comes from breaking it in Godoy Cruz and has similar characteristics, since he is left-footed, with great technique and good punching. His 2023 in “Tomba” was formidable.
Another of the top players in Argentine football in 2023, champion with Rosario Central in the CLP, being the most outstanding player. He is also left-footed, an offensive midfielder, skilled in one-on-one situations and with amazing skill.
Traditional hook, perhaps it does not have characteristics as similar to those of the “Pity” as those previously mentioned, but without a doubt it is one of those who puts on the shirt and plays without it weighing on it. The 35-year-old midfielder analyzes his future after leaving Racing.
