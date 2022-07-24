The transfer market is still the order of the day, all the clubs are still looking for reinforcements and releasing players in order to put together a squad that achieves the objectives that each club has established for the following season.
Real Madrid is a club that, like all of them, is looking to close the squad for the following year. Until now, the club has brought in Rüdiger and Tchouameni, but they need players from the white club.
Dani Ceballos is one of the players who should be released. Although the player performs well every time he steps onto the field, he is in a squad in which there is maximum competition in that position, players like Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos, Casemiro or Valverde are ahead of the Sevillian.
Another of the players that the white team should release is Mariano, the striker does not count in his coach’s plans, playing very few minutes last season. The 28-year-old Dominican striker has a contract until mid-2023 with the merengue club.
The youngest could also be given an outlet, with the aim that they enjoy minutes and their projection is not truncated, this happens with players like Borja Mayoral or Miguel Gutiérrez.
