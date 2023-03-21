The first one is about to be lived FIFA date of the year 2023, to be held from March 20 to 28. As usual, Liga MX provides a large number of footballers to different countries, as elements of Mexico, Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Venezuela, Chili, Colombia, USA and Paraguayan.
Simply because of the Mexican team they have been called Israel Reyes, Nestor Araujo and Henry Martinfrom America; Hector Moreno, louis romo, ponchito gonzalez and Jesus Gallardoof Rayados; Gilberto Sepulveda, Fernando Beltran and Robert Alvaradofrom Chivas; Roberto de la Rosa, Kevin Alvarez, Luis Chavez and Erick Sanchezfrom Pachuca; Jesus Angulo, Diego Lainez and sebastian cordovaof Tigers; carlos rodriguez and Uriel Antunafrom Cruz Azul; tono rodriguez, from Xolos; and Marcel Ruizfrom Toluca.
On the other hand, Uruguay I call jonathan rodriguez and sebastian caceresboth from the Eagles, while his partner Richard Sanchez was summoned by Paraguayan. The Atlas will yield to Anderson Santamaria and Edison Flores for Peruin addition to the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas with Colombia. Ecuador has Felix Torres and michael estrada, from Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul, respectively. In the case of Venezuelathey join John Murillo of Atlético San Luis and eduard bello of the Mazatlan; finally, the striker Victor Davila de León will play with Chili and Alexander Zendejasof the Americawill represent the USA.
For this FIFA date, so much Uruguay as Colombia they will face Japan and South Korea; Paraguayan will crash into Chili; Peru will measure forces with Germany and Morocco; Ecuador will play before Australia; Venezuela will try his luck against Saudi Arabia and uzbekistan; Mexico will crash into Surinam and Jamaica; finally, USA has agreed to face Grenade and The Savior.
