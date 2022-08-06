Since he took office as president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta has caused revolution in multiple aspects and that is that his predecessor, Joseph Maria Bartomeuwould have left a club in quite complicated conditions and very difficult to manage.
In the new course of Joan Laporta, the first and maximum intention was and has been until now, to clean up the economic coffers of the Blaugrana team and establish a new order in terms of the workforce, salary scale and future business. One of the most complicated jobs for a new management is to get rid of players who make life in the club, but who for many reasons no longer count for the future plans of the coach, or somehow misconfigure the new economic scheme established by the new directive.
Like any new sports project, the signings to strengthen the squad for the coming seasons are very important, but so are the casualties. Laporta and his senior management leadership were very clear that in order to bring in new players, it was necessary to dispatch a long list of names where there are some special cases of separation, such as his. Sergio Aguero. A loss due to force majeure.
The list of the 22 players
The list of drops of the FC Barcelona is not short. Laporta has taken very seriously the exercise of re-establishing law and order, hand in hand with Mateu Alemany. The list is made up of players such as: Clement Lenglet, Óscar Mingueza, Junior Firpo, Ilaix Moriba, Rafinha, Carles Aleñá, Matheus Fernandes, Coutinho, Konrad, Messi, Trincão, Griezmann, Emerson Royal, Wagué, Alves, Adama Traoré, Yusif Demir , Luuk de Jong, Ferran Jutglà, Rey Manaj, Agüero and Riqui Puig. And we must not forget the dismissal of Ronald Koeman in the middle of last season.
Farewells a little more painful than others but that finally make up an index of names whose space and time were limited and numbered in the culé team.
