This Wednesday, February 14, Club América will look for a new comeback at “home”, but now it will be in the Sports City Stadiumof the CDMXwhere the team André Jardine will try to turn around the hard blow they received in Nicaragua, when they visited the Real Esteli.
The azulcrema team will need to defeat the Kamikaze by one goal difference and avoid receiving a score to advance to the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League. The good news is that it will have the return of some injured players.
It should be remembered that the America lost the first leg 2-1 against Real Estelion a gray night for Emilio Lara, who contributed to the two goals against, so the fans expect changes with respect to the last eleven presented by André Jardine.
According to various reporters in Coapa, for the return match between America and Real Estelithe strategist of the Eagles He will be able to count on Henry Martín, at least to start on the bench; in addition to Sebastian Cacereswho was injured in the last game against León.
The return match between America and Real Esteli will be disputed in the Sports City Stadiumin Mexico City, this Wednesday, February 14 at 9:15 p.m., local time.
This will be the first match of the America as a venue in the “Blue Stadium”, as it was identified several years ago, this season, after a series of concerts were held in the Aztec stadium.
It will be for this commitment where André Jardine can be almost with a full squad, since the recovery of Kevin Alvarezso the America He is set to repeat the same starting eleven with which he played vs. Lionbut with the revulsion of Henry Martin present in the bank.
