Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine has not yet finished closing ranks for the Clausura 2022 tournament and there is talk that the cement board is still looking to bring in other elements, but it seems that the only way to achieve it will be through transfers.
So far they have obtained six contracts that are: Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Abram, Christian Tabó and Ivan Morales, the latter not yet made official. Therefore, the board together with the coaching staff long for the arrival of one more player, but they do not intend to spend more money and would like it to be a loan.
Cruz Azul is looking for players on loan and from the outset it seems very complicated that they can get their last reinforcement for this Clausura 2022 tournament, as it must be remembered that the winter transfer market period ends on February 1.
Facundo Farias
The 19-year-old extreme youth is linked to the Columbus of Santa Fe in Argentina until the summer of 2023 and it has sounded loud to be able to reinforce the cement team. However, the reality is that if Cruz Azul manages to get the loan, it would be a feat.
This player is being sought by several clubs, including River Plate and they have rejected offers of even 7 million dollars by the footballer, so it is practically impossible for him to arrive through transfer.
Jairo Concha
The Peruvian attacking midfielder, barely 22 years old, plays for Lima Alliance from his country, his contract ends in December 2022 and that makes him an ideal candidate at Cruz Azul to get it on loan, so it would be one of the most viable options.
Luciano Vietto
The 28-year-old Argentine soccer player has been linked to the Machine for several weeks, there is talk that he was offered to the board and they did not show interest at the time.
However the Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia is looking for an outlet for him by any means, be it sale or loan. It was also offered to River Plate due to the urgency of opening quotas in his club. In this way, the cement producers could contract it before the end of the winter market.
