The FIFA Date has ended and the Cruz Azul Football Club is already preparing its commitment this Saturday, September 14 at 8:35 p.m. from Bajío against Club León in the corresponding Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament and in order not to lose rhythm during the FIFA Date, the team traveled to Oaxaca to play a friendly match against the Alebrijes from Oaxaca of the MX Expansion League.
In this meeting, the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi gave opportunities to some youth players and youth reinforcements. In this way, by tactical decision players such as: Giorgos Giakoumkais, Rodolfo Rotondi, Jorge Sánchez and Gonzalo Piovidid not make the trip and stayed in the capital.
Fortunately for the Máquina Celeste, they will have all their players back for next weekend’s match against León. In addition, they will have all seven of their selected players back.
The Mexicans who responded to the call of Javier Aguirre for the commitments against New Zealand and Canada: Luis Romo, Erik Lira and Carlos Rodriguezthey will be back.
The same way, Andres Montano who went with the U-23 team: while Mateo Levy and Amaury Morales traveled to Brazil with the U-20s to play two friendlies. Finally, Kevin Mier The Colombian player returned victorious after his country’s victory over Argentina in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
