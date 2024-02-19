Despite the fact that the Guadalajara Sports Club has recorded seven matches without knowing defeat, in the last match they played against Mazatlán FC on the corresponding Matchday 7 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, the team had a draw that tasted like defeat and it is to go winning 2-0 as visitors, they ended up tying at the end of the game and the home team's second goal fell on the last play.
However, the team Fernando Gago has to turn the page and focus on this week's double matchday, because this Tuesday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m. they are visitors again against Club Necaxa on the early Matchday 9 and fortunately they have been able to recover two elements: Erick Gutierrez and Cade Cowellwho were not in the last game due to a cold.
He 'Guti'and the American team have been a fundamental part of the coaching staff, so it is possible that they return to the starting eleven after their absence since the team will continue with the rotations due to the heavy load of activity, the former player of the PSV Eindhoven He has contributed a lot in the midfield and has participated with two goals.
For its part, Cowell He is a player who generates a lot of danger on offense as a left winger and still has a lot of room for adaptation and football growth, so with more time playing in the team he will adapt better.
At the moment, the red and white team is seventh in the general classification with 12 points with a balance of three wins, three draws and one defeat.
