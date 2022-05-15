The Pole confirmed yesterday at a press conference that it is very possible that he will not wear the Bayern shirt again. The German team is aware that this is a more than sensible loss, so they will have to resort to the transfer market to try to replace an irreplaceable player.
He has been deserving of the Ballon d’Or for two years and it is true that in the world football scene there is no striker with such bite, but the Bavarians have already thrown the net in search of a new Lewy.
These are the possible replacements for Lewandowski at FC Bayern:
The Portuguese does not seem to be very determined to continue at Manchester United now that it is known that he will not play in the Champions League.
The Briton has been determined to leave Tottenham for years. At first he was associated with City, but those from Manchester have taken Haaland. Kane has sounded for Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern.
The Ivorian is coming out at Ajax and the Munich have had their eye on him as a possible replacement for Lewandowski. Similar profile in some characteristics.
One of the surprises in the last Euro and one of the top scorers in the current Bundesliga. The Czech player is desired by half of Europe, but we already know how Bayern is in the German market.
The Uruguayan has been associated with many teams throughout Europe. Manchester United seem to have the advantage, but Bayern will not give up. His style of play fits perfectly with German football. Possible luxury reinforcement for the Bavarians.
Of Liverpool’s forward starters he is possibly the most expendable footballer. Bayern could go all out for a player who would perfectly fit his style of play. His versatility makes him unique.
