Club América amazed locals and strangers in the last regular phase of the Apertura 2022 tournament, where they did a great job and catapulted themselves as the favorites to win the championship, unfortunately for that the story did not end like that and although they did a historic regular phase they were eliminated in the semifinals at the hands of Toluca.
In this way, the board is working to further modify its workforce and strengthen it so that Ferdinand Ortiz can obtain better results for Clausura 2023, so in addition to making signings, the azulcrema team would be looking to make some barter, using some of its footballers who do not enter into plans to bring in new blood.
The Eagles want to vindicate themselves and be able to reach the grand final once and for all, since they have not even been able to reach that instance since the end of 2019, for which they have been failing for three years.
For this reason, to take advantage of the elements that would not be taken into account by the coaching staff, they could use them as ‘exchange currencies’ in the winter transfer market and some of the players who would serve for this are Leonardo Suarez who spent the last two tournaments in Santos Laguna, as well as Nicholas Benedetti who was also out of the last two tournaments with Mazatlán FC and therefore, since they were not definitively acquired by said clubs, they will have to report in Coapa.
Similarly, the Spanish defender Jorge Mere Six more months were not required in the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, in addition, the Uruguayan attacker Federico Vinas he would also be one of those considered to be exchanged with everything and that his wishes are to remain in the Nest.
Also Peter Aquinas could be one of those who could be traded, who could work to hire Fernando Gorriaran and finally, the Guarani defender Bruno Valdezwould also be an option after his little participation in the recent tournament.
