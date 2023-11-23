The FIFA Date has ended and in the remainder of the week the Play-In will take place where the Liguilla matches will be defined, in turn, so that the quarterfinal activity begins next week.
In the case of Club América, the players who had international activity on the FIFA Date have been joining and are already working to prepare for the Liguilla series. First, they will hold a preparation match this weekend where they hope to test their starters. .
Fortunately for the azulcrema team, since this Wednesday, five of those selected reported and placed themselves under the orders of the coaching staff headed by André Jardine.
Alejandro Zendejas reported since Tuesday once he finished his concentration with the United States where he had no activity against Trinidad and Tobago,
Later, after the match against Honduras at the Azteca Stadium, the Aztec teams reported the following morning: Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones, Israel Reyes and Luis Angel Malagon.
And from this Thursday, November 23, they will have practically a complete team with the presence of Sebastian Caceres and Richard Sanchez who arrived after their activity in South America at the High Performance Center.
The Águilas hope to meet their rival who will come from Atlético de San Luis, León, Santos and Mazatlán FC.
