The South African golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout and the Canadian Adam Svensson were at the head of The Players Championship, the ‘big fifth’ of world golf when Friday’s second round was called off due to an oncoming storm.

Bezuidenhout had a cumulative 4-under after completing the first 14 holes, leaving him with a total of 8-under overall. Svensson had the same score, but had only completed 11 holes on Friday at Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida).

Behind was a trio of pursuers two strokes away from the lead, of which only the American Ben Griffin finished his second round with 71 strokes (par). The tournament will resume on Saturday at 07:00 local time (same time in Colombia).

Jon Rahm, number one in the world, dropped out of the tournament

The Spanish Jon Rahm, number one on the PGA circuit, withdrew from the event before the start of the second round on Friday due to stomach problems. He had hit 71 shots on the first day.

The American Scottie Scheffler, number two in the ranking, could unseat Rahm again at the top if he finishes Sunday in the top five at the TPC Sawgrass course.

At the time of the suspension, Scheffler was in joint sixth place with an accumulated -5 after completing 10 holes of the day.

Nicolás Echavarría’s card

For his part, the Colombian Nicolás Echavarría could not finish his round this Friday. The first nine holes were very difficult for the man from Antioquia, who is playing this tournament for the first time, after winning the Puerto Rico Open last weekend.

Echavarría finished his first half with six shots over par, with two double bogeys, three bogeys and a lone birdie. With that, he accumulated, after a day and a half of the tournament, five shots over par, to be four short of the cut. .

Day suspended until Saturday due to weather problems. Nico did not have a good day in the course of this Friday. Thus ended the first lap of him. pic.twitter.com/k7NK7Z9urg – Golf Nation (@GolfNation) March 10, 2023

Echavarría will resume his participation from 7 am on Saturday, on the 10th hole tee. He will have to improve a lot if he wants to make the cut.

