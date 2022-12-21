Five million people filled the streets, avenues and highways from Ezeiza to the city of Buenos Aires. They waited for that fleeting moment to applaud the Argentine players, that molecule of time where they could see the Cup up close, have the third right there. But the same amount of people made it impossible for players to move through the tide. The team boarded helicopters and returned to Ezeiza, and from there to their homes. The players of the Argentine women’s team accompanied their men’s team throughout the World Cup, supporting each match and, of course, celebrating the final triumph.
Estefanía Banini, the reference of the Albiceleste and captain during France 2019 published a photo where she is seen with Messi, after a breakfast where they met at the Ezeiza property. Later, she took another photo with Scaloni and Samuel and thanked them. From Spain where on Saturday the 17th, one day before the final, she beat Betis playing with Real Madrid, Banini celebrated her third world title for Argentina on her networks.
Others who celebrated were the midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo and the defender Aldana Cometti, both also from Spain. They turned everything around in the middle of the street to the rhythm of La Mosca’s song.
From Mexico, where she plays for León, Ruth Bravo joined the festivities by posting photos with Ángel Di María and Nicolás Otamendi.
The national team goalscorer and Boca player, Yamila Rodríguez took to the streets to join the collective euphoria and joy.
The goalkeeper for Xeneixe and the national team, Laurina Oliveros shared all the content that FIFA uploaded to her Twitter account.
