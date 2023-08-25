The players of the Spanish team have exploded against Luis Rubiales after the appearance this Friday at the assembly of the Spanish Football Federation in which the president has refused to resign. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner exploded with a message on social media: “This is unacceptable. It’s over. With you partner, Jenni Hermoso ”, she indicated. Rotunda. Putellas is one of Hermoso’s best friends in the Spanish team, inseparable in this last tournament, especially after Rubiales’ stolen kiss. Putellas did not separate from the 11 of Spain in the celebrations and the trip back to Madrid.

Cata Coll, goalkeeper of the national team, has also shown her support for Jenni Hermoso and has criticized the lack of prominence in the achievement of the world champions due to the controversy of the kiss. “What a pity it makes me that 23 soccer players are not the protagonists,” Coll said on her social networks. Aitana Bonmatí, MVP of the World Cup, has not been slow to join her teammates, describing Rubiales’ attitude as intolerable.

Athenea del Castillo, Irene Paredes, Alba Redondo, Ona Batlle or Mariona Caldentey are other players who have spoken out to support their teammate with different messages on social networks. They are not alone, other soccer players and athletes, such as the athlete Ana Peleteiro or the basketball player Marta Xargay, have also expressed their opinion about Rubiales’ appearance.

Mapi Leon, a Barcelona player and one of the players who resigned from playing with the national team a year ago, took the opportunity to recall the situation experienced by the national team when 15 players sent a letter to the federation stating that they did not want to be called up with the Red. “It didn’t take a long time to see that what was demanded a few months ago was not a simple tantrum,” said the soccer player in a post on Twitter at the same time that she joined the demonstrations of support for Jenni Hermoso.

Nor have there been no shortage of reactions from the Government and the institutions. Yolanda Díaz has been one of the first to speak and has described what happened in the assembly as “unacceptable”, while she urges the Government to take urgent measures. “Rubiales cannot continue in office,” said the acting Minister of Labor. Irene Montero, Minister of Equality, has joined the criticism against the president of the federation: “Now more than ever, Jenni Hermoso, you are not alone.” Within the federation, Rafael del Amo, the only territorial baron to request Rubiales’ resignation, has resigned as president of the National Women’s Soccer Committee and of the Navarrese federation. However, after the appearance, Javier Landeta, president of the Basque federation, José Ángel Peláez, from Cantabria, and José Juan Arencibia, from the Canary Islands, have also submitted his resignation.

Borja Iglesias, Betis soccer player, has announced his intention to leave the Spanish soccer team, after Rubiales’ statements and his refusal to resign. “I am sad and disappointed”, the footballer declared, while he expressed his solidarity with his “companion”.

More information

The striker has said that “as a footballer and as a person” he has not felt represented by what “has happened today in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas”. For the player, it is “unfortunate that they continue to press and focus on a teammate [por Jennifer Hermoso]”. Despite how important it is to “wear the national team’s jersey”, the player renounces being called up to the national team until “things change and this type of act does not go unpunished”. Other footballers like Iker Casillas and David de Gea have also been critical of Rubiales’ statements.

