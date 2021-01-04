The players of the Rayo Vallecano subsidiary have denounced, through the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), the situation they are experiencing at the moment within the club. In addition, to expose several “irregularities” among which include the non-payment of part of their salaries, a situation that also affects members of the coaching staff. In the statement they expose the following irregularities:

“-We footballers have not received a part of the salary agreed by contract.

-We are owed the payments of some payrolls corresponding to the months of this season.

-There are several footballers in the squad who do not have in their possession the contract signed with Rayo Vallecano.

-The club has not provided a copy of the payroll for the months collected from this campaign and the previous one.

-We also want to report that the club owes different payments to some members of the coaching staff. “

In the same text, released by the AFE, the Vallecano branch players indicate that they have decided to make the situation public, after failing in their attempts to contact the club’s leaders to fix the situation. The footballers also regret not having received a response from the leading team.