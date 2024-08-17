Deportivo Cali’s path to its second star was not easy. During the championship, injuries began to undermine the squad. Valerin Loboa, Melanin Aponzá, Stefanía Perlaza, Paula Medina, among others, fell one by one.

According to the criteria of

However, coach John Albert Ortiz managed to rebuild, first, the roster, and then, the game. And Cali grew until they won the crown on Friday, beating Santa Fe with honors, with a double by Manuela Paví.

“We made a huge sacrifice, because in the round robin phase many of our teammates were injured. We are very happy. The glory belongs to God. I have a lot of faith in myself and my team: I was born to win. Let’s go, Cali!” “Ibargüen, who was preparing at the time to receive her fourth champion’s medal, told Win Sports: she had already won the title with América in 2019, with Cali itself in 2021 and with Santa Fe last year.

Deportivo Cali, champion of the women’s league Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME Share

For her part, Manuela Paví, the star of the return match by scoring both goals for her team, did not hide her happiness for the title, the second of her career, as she was also in Cali’s first star, three years ago.

“I’m really happy. I’m exhausted, but oh well. I promised I would score two goals,” she said.

“Thank God, I feel fine. I’m really tired. I’m going to keep working to keep doing things in the best way possible,” added Paví, who returned to Cali after a stint with Atlético Mineiro, in Brazil.

Deportivo Cali, champion of the women’s league Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME Share

The champion who will join the Colombian U-20 team

Goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, who was only 17 years old and played a key role in the grand final, celebrated for the first time in her career. The goalkeeper is preparing to join the Colombian U-20 team for the World Cup that will be played in the country from August 31.

“I’m very happy and pleased to have won this title with my team. Nobody knows how much work we had to do and we deserved it,” said Agudelo. “I think that each loss made us stronger. We had to do it for them, our families and for ourselves. The Azzurri fans never let us down,” he added.

SPORTS

More Sports News