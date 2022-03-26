America is experiencing one of its worst football crises in the last decade. The azulcrema team is in position 15 in the general table of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX and will have to row against the current to get a place in the playoffs. The main criticisms about the performance of the capital team have been directed against the board, but the fans and the media have also pointed out that the cycle of some players with the team seems to have ended.
In this context, several experienced players from Club América end their contract in 2022 and could be free to negotiate with other teams. These are the elements that could leave the Nest in summer and winter:
The substitute goalkeeper of Club América could leave at the end of the year for another team. Jiménez’s contract expires on December 31, 2022. So far, no steps have been reported by the board to sign a new agreement with his ever-reliable substitute goalkeeper.
The 35-year-old player is one of the elements best valued by the fans for his performance. However, his link will expire at the end of June 2022. Will the azulcrema team offer the versatile defender an extension or will they seek to renew the position with another player?
Layún’s second stage with América has not been as brilliant as the first. Not even close. The 33-year-old player’s contract will expire on July 1, 2022. So far no negotiations have been reported to extend the link between America and the veteran defense.
Without a doubt, Guillermo Ochoa is the highest profile name on this list. The goalkeeper, according to the Transfermarkt portal, ends his contract with the Eagles on December 31, 2022. The goalkeeper has been related to Major League Soccer (MLS) teams, but so far everything has been rumours.
