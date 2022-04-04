Fernando Ortiz arrived in Coapa as an emergent after Solari’s departure, a decision that was highly criticized because the club’s interim today did not come with the work history that a club like America requires, however, ‘Tano’ has managed to add the points necessary to free the team from the last place in the table and keep it with playoff options.
Although America is a long way from playing good soccer, at least they have learned how to win. An important change within the squad that Ortiz has generated, and that has to do with the attitude and unity of the group, a factor that he had been missing for months with Solari and that Fernando came to recover.
For this reason, according to Miguel Arizpe’s column for MedioTiempo, the América players will seek to convince the club’s board to sign Ortiz for next season, since he is a coach they trust and believe that with time, you can take them to the titles required by an institution like Coapa. Beyond that support from the squad for Fernando, it is a fact that this situation seems complicated to be supported by the club, because it is no secret to anyone that Baños is already working on signing the next coach of the eagles and today, the ‘Tano ‘ is not even close to a real option.
#players #America #appeal #continuity #Fernando #Ortiz
