The players Manchester City should target to cover Rodri

He was quickly deemed unsuitable for England’s faster pace, someone who was unfit to take Fernandinho’s place. How quickly football changes.

You can measure Rodri’s importance to City today by the eye test (which, for a rather boring style of player, he passes with flying colors) or by the numbers: 13% loss with him in the team compared to 37.5% outside of it. It’s a small miracle that Florentino Pérez hasn’t claimed that he has “Real Madrid DNA” and that Joan Laporta isn’t trying to find another lever to pull.

For whatever reason, Pep Guardiola clearly doesn’t trust Kalvin Phillips to provide him with competent competition. But how to find a suitable replacement for the best defensive midfielder in the world?

The short answer is that you’ll probably have to spend a lot of money, get someone who can play alongside him most of the time, and hope for the best.

The signing of Bruno Guimaraes midway through the 2021/22 season helped Newcastle United go from being a relegation contender to becoming the tough, streetwise team we know today.

He has now signed a new long-term contract at St James’ Park, but 90min understands it contains a release cause slightly above the €100m figure. Considering that Declan Rice and Moisés Caicedo opted for similar amounts, it is not such a high price.

Guimaraes’ tactical flexibility would make him an ideal partner or replacement for Rodri, and luxury teams have these kinds of luxury problems. It is a signing that would make a lot of sense.

Speaking of the midfielders that Manchester City has been monitoring closely lately, the 28-year-old German seriously considered a departure from Bayern Munich during this last summer transfer window.

Concerns about his lack of physicality compared to the stubborn Rodri (which is again funny considering perceptions from just a couple of years ago) can be countered by the fact that Guardiola’s teams average approximately 99.9% possession per match. Give or take.

Kimmich has experience playing in a Guardiola system and that should speed up any necessary transition to England and remove a factor that has plagued many of Manchester City’s biggest signings.

The linchpin of Real Sociedad’s recent rise to prominence has been Martín Zubimendi, who was courted by Arsenal and Barcelona over the summer.

If Guardiola fancy dipping his toe back into the cheaper Spanish market, there aren’t many better options than the 24-year-old. But better hurry,