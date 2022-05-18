Gerardo Martino has given a list of 38 soccer players who will concentrate with the Mexican National Team throughout May and June and who are the soccer players contemplated to compete for their place in the World Cup. A list where Hirving Lozano and Rogelio Funes Mori are absent due to injury, who seem to have their presence assured in Qatar 2022.
Naturally, criticism came to the figure of Gerardo Martino due to the presence or absence of players who are or are not in a position to represent the Mexican National Team. What is a fact is that the strategist has his men well defined and it seems that no one else has a chance, which generates the following list of the “great absentees of the Tri”.
Little criticism regarding the framework of the Tri, the chosen ones are Ochoa, Talavera, Cota and the great surprise, Carlos Acevedo, who seems to have won the place over Jonathan Orozco, who was part of the ‘Tata’ Martino cycle from day one and It is no longer contemplated by the selector.
The fans have grown tired of asking for the call of Alan Mozo, the best offensive winger in Mexican football, but it is clear that the Pumas player does not convince Martino, since he took 4 pieces for the position above the one formed in the quarry . Two notable absences are those of Luis Rodríguez el ‘Chaka’ who, like Orozco, lived the entire cycle with ‘Tata’, but who is paying dearly for his current substitution in Tigres since Miguel Herrera arrived, and that of Carlos Salcedo, defender consented at the time of the Argentine and who was discarded for bad attitudes.
The presence of players like Luis Romo, Rodolfo Pizarro and Sebastián Córdova generate annoyance and indignation, especially when they are above ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Juan Pablo Vigón and Aldo Rocha, national players who dominate the midfield within the Mx League and who They are in a much better moment than the first 3 mentioned.
Javier Hernández and José Juan Macías paid dearly for their off-field decisions, the former competing to be the head of one-on-one with Raúl Jiménez. However, a couple of parties at Martino’s first call cost him the place and even opened the door for Funes Mori. As for Macías, his rejection of the Olympic Tri in order to go to Europe was fatal, not only did he experience hell in Spain, Martino closed the door of the Major Tri and it is important to mention that at the time, the Chivas player was much better valued by ‘Tata’ than Henry Martin and Santiago Giménez, who today are fighting for third place in the Mexican attack that belonged to ‘JJ’.
#players #forgotten #Tata #Martino #squad #list
