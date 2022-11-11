Luis Enrique Martínez has offered this afternoon the list of the 26 players of the Spanish team that will be in the World Cup in Qatar. As in all the calls there are absences and some other surprises, players who have fallen off the ship at the last minute for different reasons and others who have climbed on the horn. And as they say that each one of us has a selector inside, we can make a thousand lists that there will always be someone who is dissatisfied.
But beyond that there is a group of players, let’s call them forgotten or who simply do not enter Luis Enrique’s eye who, regardless of their performance or how good they may seem to each of us, do not enter the plans of the technician.
In that list of players who have been left out of the list for the Qatar World Cup, and many others, are the goalkeepers David de Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Both sounded at the time as the replacement for Iker Casillas under the sticks, but since Luis Enrique definitively opted for Unai Simón as goalkeeper, neither of them has returned to La Roja.
De Gea’s failures with the national team ended up condemning him while in the case of Kepa his good performance in recent games led him to be part of the 55-player pre-list. But Luis Enrique was already very clear about who his three goalkeepers were going to be.
In defense, the absence of Íñigo Martínez or Diego Llorente, who attended the last European Championship, is surprising, even more than that of Sergio Ramos. Yes, the one who until now was the captain of the national team missed the Euro due to injury and has not returned since then. Yes, it is true that this season at PSG he is improving his level. Yes, Ramos, even without being in the best version of him, can be 100% better than many of the central defenders. And yes, Luis Enrique included Ramos in the pre-list of 55. But being serious, Ramos’ time in the national team is a thing of the past and each call-up that passes without being called, makes his return more complicated.
Neither is Marcos Alonso, who was in the UEFA Nations League in June, and let’s not talk about Nacho or Cucurella.
In midfield, Luis Enrique has found his men and among them are neither Thiago nor Canales, two players who have proven to be important in their clubs but who have not been able to gain a foothold in the national team, Fabián Ruiz, who started very strong with Spain but it went down until it disappeared, Mikel Merino, Brais Méndez and Martín Zubimendi who has not even had the opportunity.
And up front, the absence of Gerard Moreno is surprising, although he is the one with the most explanation since he came out of injury. There is less explanation for Iago Aspas, one of those players who, beyond his performance, do not go to the national team because he is not to the coach’s liking. There’s no more. Neither will Borja Iglesias, because, although he was in the last call between the recovery of Ansu Fati and the good work of Nico Williams, they have left him off the list. And Bryan Gil, whose debut caused a sensation, also faded until it was almost forgotten, at least for now.
In a list in which there have been no big surprises, these are some of the players who, due to their performance, could well form part of the group of 26. And between injured and discarded, another eleven guaranteed starter could be made. Who knows if Luis Enrique will one day take these players into account…
