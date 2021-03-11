On Thursday at 6.45 AM a new edition of the Players in one of the most famous stages in the world. When yesterday we talked about the creation of the tournament, I did not mention the stage, but the Stadium Course It deserves a separate paragraph, not only because it is a great golf course, but also because it marked a before and after in terms of course design.

When commissioner Beaman decided in the late 1970s that the tournament would be held in Ponte Vedra Beach, the first place chosen was Sawgrass Country Club. Such was the success of the first edition played there that Beaman made an offer to the owners of the development to buy only the golf course.. Given the refusal by the owners, the search for land began and the solution came quickly. Some businessmen called the tour saying they had 2000 hectares right in front of the other place. Beaman already knew that Pete Dye was going to be the designer and called him to visit the place. An almost impenetrable swamp that immediately captured Dye’s imagination and the negotiation began to buy the land.

The tour offering was simple: “Of what you have, we need 170 hectares and I am going to pay you 1 dollar. The profit for you will be the real estate development around what will be one of the most famous courts in the world “. The offer was accepted and there began another race that was the search for financing to build the golf course, since the tour board had not approved using their own funds for the Beaman idea. It did not take long to achieve it and between a couple of banks that supported the idea and 40 businessmen in the area who together contributed 1 million dollars, the new club had guaranteed the construction of the field, the club building, the warehouse of machinery maintenance and operation for the first few years. In 1980, TPC Sawgrass opened its doors and in March 1982 the Stadium Course received the Players for the first time.

You will wonder what was new about this design and in its name you have to look for the answer. Beaman commissioned him to create a field where it was not necessary to build stands and that the natural hills next to the holes would serve for the public to sit and watch golf. The other thing the commissioner asked for was that the field be designed for the tournament and that no difficulty was enough to challenge the best in the world. Thus was born this jewel of design that 40 years later is visited by golfers from all over the world to try to emulate the feats of professionals. The flagship hole, and perhaps one of the most famous in the world, is par 3 of 17: the island, that at first he was going to have the green surrounded by sand, but at the suggestion of Dye’s wife (also a very good designer) he ended up surrounded by water.

The Players will start on this court, where 48 of the world’s top 50 will be present (only Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolf are missing) and which has the best field of the year. A court that does not benefit any particular style of play, where they have won short hitters (Choi, Clark, Simpson) and long hitters (Woods, Mickelson, García), a layout where they have the ball in the short grass with the tee shots and a very precise game with the shots to the greens are the key to success, and a course with three final holes where no advantage is enough since the possibility of a disaster is present in each chapter.

The Players begins and they don’t ask me for candidates because I could give 30 names and you probably won’t get it right.

Cortitas Driver: On Wednesday at the last minute, Emiliano Grillo’s driver cracked where the ball hits. The Chaco always travels with two spare, but it is never the same.

Public: exactly one year ago golf and the world stopped. It was after the first round of Players and when golf returned in the USA, it did so without an audience. This week there will be 10,000 people per day in what is the beginning of the return to normality.

Winners: Jack Nicklaus is the top winner of the Players with 3 titles. Tiger Woods, Davis Love III, Fred Couples, Hal Sutton and Steve Elkington have two wins.